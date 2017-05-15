PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area congressional leaders are fired up following reports that the president shared classified intelligence info with Russian ambassadors last week. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area congressional leaders are fired up following reports that the president shared classified intelligence info with Russian ambassadors last week.

"We cannot have the president being loose lipped," Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said.

Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) says the closed door nature of the meeting is problematic. "The fact that he would have this meeting closed to the United States press corps, the world press corps, open apparently to state press for Russia and that he would divulge sensitive classified information. It's yet another brick in the wall," he said.

Eric Swalwell (D-Castro Valley) said Congress must learn what was actually said, "I want the administration to come to Congress this week and tell us just exactly what was said."

The president does have the power to declassify information. "Maybe he can retroactively declassify information to clean up these messes he keeps getting into. But at some point, it becomes so damaging to this country that Congress has to step up," Huffman said.

Swalwell's introduced legislation is calling for an independent commission to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. He wants a special prosecutor and to freeze any change of policy towards Russia while the investigation is open.

But he needs the support of his Republican colleagues, some 21 of them.

Click here for more information on Swalwell's investigation.

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumprussiau.s. & worldnancy pelosiSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
White House 'moving rapidly' to replace Comey
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia
White House 'moving rapidly' to replace Comey
New ad uses SF to try to sink Democrat in Georgia congressional race
President's tweet about Comey raising eyebrows
More Politics
Top Stories
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Hijack hacks: What you need to know about 'ransomware'
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
E. Bay freeway camera system expanding after shootings
Majka wins second stage in San Jose, takes Tour of California lead
Fremont teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
New procedure helps people lose weight by adding to stomach
Show More
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in SoCal
UCSF psychiatrist pleads not guilty to child porn charges
7 On Your Side: What are best cell phone plans
Hearing over psychological evaluation for Antolin Garcia-Torres to be held
SF mayor pledges to spend $90M to re-pave torn up streets
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russia
Investigators treating Emeryville fire site as "crime scene"
Thousands expected for San Francisco's Bay to Breakers race
More Video