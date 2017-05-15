Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Bay Area congressional leaders are fired up following reports that the president shared classified intelligence info with Russian ambassadors last week.
"We cannot have the president being loose lipped," Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said.
Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) says the closed door nature of the meeting is problematic. "The fact that he would have this meeting closed to the United States press corps, the world press corps, open apparently to state press for Russia and that he would divulge sensitive classified information. It's yet another brick in the wall," he said.
Eric Swalwell (D-Castro Valley) said Congress must learn what was actually said, "I want the administration to come to Congress this week and tell us just exactly what was said."
The president does have the power to declassify information. "Maybe he can retroactively declassify information to clean up these messes he keeps getting into. But at some point, it becomes so damaging to this country that Congress has to step up," Huffman said.
Swalwell's introduced legislation is calling for an independent commission to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. He wants a special prosecutor and to freeze any change of policy towards Russia while the investigation is open.
But he needs the support of his Republican colleagues, some 21 of them.
Click here for more information on Swalwell's investigation.
Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.