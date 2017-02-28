Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Reaction from local politicians and civic leaders was strong. Many say the president's speechneeded more details and more unity.
Professor of politics, Dr. Keally McBride watched President Donald Trump's hour-long speech and was surprised by how "non-controversial" it was. "He's in effect, treating it like the state of the union," she said.
She says he stuck to his script, which was vague. "There are going to be a lot of questions about how he is going to pay for everything he has promised," McBride told ABC7 News.
That's just one of many concerns local Democrats on Capitol Hill have. Many remained seated during much of the president's speech.
"He's still living up to his campaign promises to divide people and to make sure that people are fearful," said Barbara Lee, D-Oakland.
"I felt like I was sitting in the house chamber listening to Donald Trump read 100 of his tweets, just a lot of armchair rhetoric but not many details behind it," Eric Swalwell, D-Pleasanton.
The Reverend Jesse Jackson watched the speech Tuesday night at the Hamilton Family services in San Francisco. he also hoped the speech would have specifics. "A plan to reduce the cost of public education, a plan to build affordable housing and a plan to lift up the poor."
Congressional Republicans call the president's speech a home run.
