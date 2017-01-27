POLITICS

Bay Area expert says Trump's recent acts 'demonized Mexico'

President Trump's proposed 20 percent tax on Mexican imports has created fear in local business owners, who may have to raise prices to compensate. Local experts weigh in on the international implications. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Many in the Bay Area are reacting to news that President Donald J. Trump wants to pay for a wall with Mexico by imposing a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to the U.S.

RELATED: Mexican president cancels trip to meet with Trump

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a trip to America Thursday due to Trump's wall proposal.

Maria Delgadillo has owned Mi Familia Taqueria in Berkeley for 20 years. The cost of doing business is always rising. Most of her produce comes from Mexico. "A couple of months ago when we didn't have avocados in California they were $100. That's a lot of money."

That cost could get even higher if President Trump imposes his tax to pay for the border wall.

"Our Mexican beer has been her a long time," Delgadillo said. "All may have to go."

A tax may prevent her from carrying Mexican beer and soda and force her to raise prices.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says it's only a proposal to fund the wall, the cost of which is estimated between $12 and $15 billion. "Clearly provides funding, does so that the American taxpayer is respected," he said.

U.C. Berkeley professor Harley Shaiken says Trump needs congress to approve the border tax, but fixing strained relations with America's third largest trade partner won't be easy. "This is a set of acts that's demonized Mexico which could leave a lasting legacy."

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham ridiculed the border tax proposal in a tweet:
