Senator Bernie Sanders visits San Francisco, talks healthcare

Senator Bernie Sanders spoke to hundreds of nurses Friday outside Yerba Buena Center For the Arts during a major nurses convention. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Senator Bernie Sanders spoke to hundreds of nurses Friday outside Yerba Buena Center For the Arts during a major nurses convention.

"They understand they can not function effectively in a dysfunctional healthcare system," said Sanders.

"As the intensive care nursery nurse infant mortalities are ridiculous, it's ridiculous," said nurse Cathy Kennedy.

Sanders introduced the Medicare for All Act.

"How cruel, how immoral it is to say we are going to take away that health insurance that keeps you alive," said Senator Sanders.

Meantime Republicans are hopeful they can repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with the Cassidy-Graham bill but not all republicans are on board.

Senator McCain said Friday, "I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats and have not yet really tried... I take no pleasure in announcing my opposition."

"Thank you John McCain and John McCain has a conscience that I wish very much that the rest of the republican leadership had that conscience as well," said Senator Sanders.

The crowd was also filled with people who supported Senator Sanders during the primary election.

"The movement if anything it's stronger than ever," said supporter Kurtis Wu.

Sanders said it goes far beyond healthcare.

"It is is a struggle about what this great nation stands for," said Sanders.

Report a Typo

