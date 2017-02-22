HEALTH

California lawmakers introduce bill to provide residents with universal healthcare

A patient is seen in a hospital in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A new bill introduced in California aims to provide all residents with universal healthcare coverage regardless of their income or legal status.

The bill is being called "Californians for a Healthy California Act" by its supporters who rallied in front of the capitol Wednesday.

"We're serious about healthcare for all. We're serious about ensuring that everyone has access to healthcare and that, you know, we determine our own fate. And, we've always done that, and we're going to continue to do so when it comes to ensuring that everybody has healthcare," Senator Ricardo Lara said.

In its current form the bill contains no details or guidance on how the state could implement a universal, single-payer healthcare program.
