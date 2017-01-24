JERRY BROWN

Gov. Jerry Brown takes on President Trump in State of the State address

Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his revised state budget plan during a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, May 14, 2012. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Gov. Jerry Brown is promising in his annual State of the State address to defend California's laws on immigration, health care and the environment in the face of the Trump administration.

In his remarks Tuesday, Brown said "California is not turning back. Not now, not ever."

Brown says the state will defend everyone who has come to California in search of a better life.

RELATED: Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency across California

He notes that more than any other state, California has embraced the federal health care law that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal. He says he'll join with other governors and lawmakers to fight those efforts.

The Democratic governor and the Democratic Legislature have taken a defensive posture against the new administration of President Donald Trump and a Republican Congress.

Both have promised to roll back many of the liberal policies Brown and his fellow Democrats have embraced: efforts to address climate change, expand health care for the poor and offer more aid to immigrants.

The 78-year-old governor is coming off a year of political - and liberal - victories. But his political clock is ticking. Term limits give him only until the end of 2018 to serve.

Click here for more stories about Governor Jerry Brown.
Related Topics:
politicsjerry browncaliforniastate of the stateSacramento
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JERRY BROWN
Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency across California
Brock Turner appears on prevention poster
California's first dog Sutter critically ill with cancer
Students speak out over alleged rape at Stanford University dorm
More jerry brown
POLITICS
Trump administration orders media blackout at EPA
Watch President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview on ABC this Wednesday
Women's March was life-changing experience for some
Melania Trump, First Family settle at White House
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines
Niles Canyon closed during car recovery
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land' with record-tying 14 nods
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
'Steve' sinkhole repairs continue on Hwy 13 in Oakland
No signs of trauma in deaths of 2 people, 2 cats in Berkeley
Avalanche kills man on ski patrol at Squaw Valley
Show More
Trump administration orders media blackout at EPA
Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency across California
Report alleges Ghost Ship fire started next door
Family member locates missing woman's car in Alameda Creek
Bill Scott sworn in as San Francisco PD's new leader
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's March in Oakland, San Francisco
360 View: What it looked like to be at the Women's March on Washington
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos