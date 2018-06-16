IMMIGRATION

League of California Cities denounces Trump policy of separating immigrant children from parents

A girl stands with her mother during a rally to protest a new "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of families on May 31 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The League of California Cities-Latino Caucus denounced the Trump Administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at a press conference in Oakland on Saturday.

The League represents the cities of Oakland, Sacramento, Fresno, San Jose, Farmersville, Tulare, Chino Hills, Santa Ana, Redwood City and Long Beach.

RELATED: Nearly 2K children in US custody as DHS calls separation claims 'exaggerated'

The League called on Congress to pass the Keep Families Together Act, which has been endorsed by UNICEF, and has launched a Change.org petition demanding that the Department of Homeland Security stop separating families at the U.S. border.

RELATED: National Day of Action for Children held for immigrant's rights

The nonprofit group emphasized it's Father's Day weekend as parents continue to be separated from their children.
