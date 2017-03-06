Californians stand to lose health care if Obamacare repealed

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1788312" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Republicans in the House of Representatives plan to repeal and replace Obamacare and are facing stiff opposition Monday night. In Alameda alone, 100,000 people would be affected by the repealing of Obamacare. (KGO-TV)