The race is on by those who want to replace California Governor Jerry Brown even though the primary election is months away, and the general election more than a year.The four leading Democratic contenders faced off at a forum organized by the San Francisco Chronicle.The Chronicle's Editorial Page Editor John Diaz held the discussion with San California State Treasurer John Chiang, former California Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and former Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa. No sharp differences in this, their second meeting this week.There was an event in Southern California on Sunday. One observer says not many potential voters are paying attention, but these events give the candidates a chance to hone their messages and figure out opponents' strengths and weaknesses.The filing deadline doesn't end until March, so there's time for other candidates to throw their hats into the ring.The event was held at the City Club of San Francisco.