POLITICS

Leading Democratic candidates for California Governor debating each other in San Francisco --WATCH LIVE

The dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) ((AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli))

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The four leading Democratic candidates for California Governor are debating each other in San Francisco Tuesday.

The San Francisco Chronicle is helping host the event.

The Chronicle's Editorial Page Editor John Diaz will be in discussion with San California State Treasurer John Chiang, former California Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and former Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa.

The event is being held at the City Club of San Francisco at 155 Sansome Street from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
