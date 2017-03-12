Former President Barack Obama in the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Former President Barack Obama quietly flew into Mineta San Jose International Airport Sunday night. This is the first visit to the Silicon Valley since he left the White House.
This weekend is also one of his first public sightings since current President Donald Trump lodged, still uncorroborated claims, that Obama's administration ordered wiretaps of Trump Tower during the election.
Those charges by Trump were posted last weekend. Trump wrote in part "how low has the president gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process." The sitting president has refused to answer questions about his charge. But the House Intelligence Committee has asked the U.S. Justice Department to hand over any evidence of this claim by Monday.
The Democratic ranking member of that committee is skeptical:
"I don't think we're going to see any evidence of this," said Rep. Adam Schiff, (D) California.
Members of the president's own political party also have their doubts.
"The President has two choices either retract or provide the American People deserve," said Sen. Tom Cotton, (R) Arkansas.
On Sunday, Obama flew into San Jose after spending the day with Warren Buffet in Omaha. That was also a pretty low key affair, they shared lunch at a country club and there were no comments to local media.
