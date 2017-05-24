<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2032938" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Trump agreed to help fund the repairs of the Oroville Dam and most recently announced a $650 million contribution for the electrification of Caltrain. Wednesday, during a climate change conference with The Netherlands, the governor said he was cautiously optimistic with the Trump Administration. (KGO-TV )