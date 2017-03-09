A new billboard that just went up on interstate 880 in Milpitas is calling out Tesla CEO Elon Musk for being on the Trump Business Advisory Council.The billboard reads "Elon: Please dump Trump". If you look closely in the corner you can see the word "resist".The message is visible to both directions of traffic and its 3 miles from the Tesla factory in Fremont.Musk is not only the CEO of electric car maker Tesla but also the private space venture, Space-X.Critics of President Trump are demanding that Musk drop-out of the president's Business Advisory Council.Musk has defended his participation tweeting: "I believe this is doing good, so will remain on council and keep at it."The billboard has been up for at least a week, and costs $5,000 a month to keep there.There's also pressure on Disney CEO Bob Iger to drop out of the council through petitions online.At this week's annual shareholders meeting, Iger said he's not endorsing the president, but he is using this role to share his values with Mr. Trump.Uber CEO Travis Kalanick left the President's Council last month amid intense criticism.