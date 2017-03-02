POLITICS

Lawmakers react to Attorney General Sessions recusing himself from Russia prob

Lawmakers are reacting to the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There has been a lot of strong reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after the U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the "Trump Campaign Probe" involving Russian contacts.


Top Democrats say the move is not enough, and nothing short of a resignation will satisfy them.

"If they were innocuous, why didn't he admit it instead of lying about it?" said Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

"You don't really forget about a meeting with the Russian ambassador. And then, now he has not clarified he's changed his story. So it tells me that he is not telling the truth," said California Congressman Ted Lieu.

Most Republicans are staying quiet, but Southern California Congressman Darrell Issa tweeted:"News overnight affirms what I've been saying: We need an independent review and Jeff Sessions should recuse himself."


Meantime, California Senator Kamala Harris is launching an online petition asking people to join her in calling for Jeff Session's resignation.

