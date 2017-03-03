Mexican congressman climbs border fence to prove a point

TIJUANA, Mexico --A congressman from Mexico climbed the border fence near Tijuana, all to prove a point about President Trump's plan for a border wall.
Congressman Braulio Guerra tweeted video and pictures of himself sitting on top of the 30-foot fence.
He says it shows that it is "unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall."
Click here for more stories related to President Donald Trump.
Escal? el Muro con EEUU. Mira @realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y da?a nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d— Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017