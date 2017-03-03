PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Mexican congressman climbs border fence to prove a point

Congressman Braulio Guerra tweeted this picture of himself sitting on top of a border fence near Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Braulio Guerra/Twitter)

TIJUANA, Mexico --
A congressman from Mexico climbed the border fence near Tijuana, all to prove a point about President Trump's plan for a border wall.

Congressman Braulio Guerra tweeted video and pictures of himself sitting on top of the 30-foot fence.

He says it shows that it is "unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall."

Click here for more stories related to President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsmexicoPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationMexico
Load Comments
Related
Pres. Trump signs orders to start border wall, pull sanctuary city funding
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Berkeley pro-Trump march set for Saturday in Berkeley
Pence used private email to conduct state business
Former President Bush on laughing at yourself
Tom Hanks gifts White House press corps with espresso machine
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Pence used private email to conduct state business
Trump calls criticism of Sessions a 'witch hunt'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
Local activist talks about fighting for LGBT equality
More Politics
Top Stories
SFPD needs help identifying brazen attempted robbery suspect
Highway 101 in Palo Alto reopens after dump truck crash
First openly HIV positive SF Supervisor reflects on 'When We Rise'
Colin Kaepernick opts out of contract with 49ers
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley laid to rest
Oakland makes "coolest" small, medium city list
Show More
Prius Challenge brings slow, efficient racing to Sonoma Raceway
Silicon Valley leaders gather to discuss region's future
Pence used private email to conduct state business
Oakland college defends rights for transgender students
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
More Photos