WATER

New, nearly $1 billion reservoir in works for South Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

With concerns lingering over the next California drought, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is moving ahead with plans to build the largest reservoir in the Bay Area in some two decades east of Gilroy, north of Pacheco Pass Road. (KGO-TV)

By
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
With concerns lingering over the next California drought, the Santa Clara Valley Water District is moving ahead with plans to build the largest reservoir in the Bay Area in some two decades east of Gilroy, north of Pacheco Pass Road.

The new reservoir's capacity of 140,000 acre feet is nearly eight times larger than the district's Lexington Reservoir, which is visible near Los Gatos as drivers take Highway 17 across the Santa Cruz mountains between San Jose and Santa Cruz. Lexington is the district's second largest reservoir. The projected cost will be $969 million. About half the money is expected to come from bond funds from the California Water Commission, approved by voters in 2014. Proposition 1 allows bond sales to finance $7.5 billion in water projects. Valley Water will have to cover the remainder. The Commission is expected to make a funding decision by late July.

The 274 acre site along Highway 152 in Santa Clara County has an existing small reservoir, used by local ranchers and farmers and owned by the Pacheco Pass Water District. Valley Water's early plans call for a new dam to be constructed. Water resources would be shared by both water agencies. Valley Water is a wholesale water supplier, serving much of Santa Clara County local water retailers.

The Pacheco Reservoir Expansion Project, as it's identified, will be discussed at the Valley Water board meeting Tuesday evening in San Jose for approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Pacheco Pass Water District and for approval of an option agreement to purchase the land. The new facility will include a 319 foot earthen dam with concrete spillway, a new one-mile tunnel and pipeline to convey water, and a pump station.

We'll be talking to Valley Water board member Gary Kremen about the importance of this long-range project and what it will mean for addressing water needs as Silicon Valley continues to grow in population and density and as drought conditions continue to impact water supplies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscalifornia waterdrinking waterwaterwater conservationdroughtsanta clara countyGilroy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER
SoCal man drowns trying to save boy from raging river
JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game
Two water main breaks in Walnut Creek area affect dozens of residents
2014 Napa quake may be linked to groundwater changes
More water
POLITICS
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
South Bay group rallies against Supreme Court decision on travel ban
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
More Politics
Top Stories
California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Show More
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More News