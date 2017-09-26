<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2456920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

NFL fans are burning gear and tickets to show their disapproval of their team's decision to protest social injustice during the national anthem. (Arvin Gibbs/Facebook via Storyful|Lynn and Robert Williams/YouTube via Storyful)