NORTH KOREA

Bay Area rep skeptical after North Korea declares halt to nuclear testing

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
No more test missile launches. That's the word coming from North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un.

North Korea's state run television reported the country will suspend all nuclear and ballistic missile tests immediately.

A nuclear test site will also shut down.

RELATED: Trump's feud with North Korea, climate change move Doomsday Clock closer to midnight

Kim reportedly told the ruling workers party, "Our nation will focus all its efforts towards socialist economic development."

Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell is on the House Intelligence Committee and said Saturday, "The North Koreans have a long history of misleading the world particularly around their weapons and nuclear programs."

He and ABC News Consultant Colonel Stephen Ganyard admit, they're skeptical. Ganyard said, "They have broken every treaty. They have broken every promise that they've ever made to us and to the South Koreans. So this will not just be trust and verify. It will be distrust and verify."

Still - President Trump reacted overnight on Twitter, writing, "This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit."



A Summit between the two leaders is tentatively set for late May or early June.

RELATED: Japan broadcaster reportedly apologizes for false ballistic missile alert

Swalwell said, "President Trump's impulse is going to have to be under control because he's dealing with somebody who is just as impulsive as he is and you can imagine how combustible a situation like that is."

Experts believe North Korean missiles are already capable of reaching the U.S.

Click here for more stories and videos on North Korea.
