Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle

A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year's ballot.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to russia

The plan is being funded by Bay Area tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into sections.

That plan failed.

Draper argues that citizens would be better served by three smaller state governments, rather than one large one.

RELATED: Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation

The three way split goes like this: Northern California would include the Bay Area all the way to the Oregon border, Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state.

A new California would begin in Los Angeles county and cover most of the coastal areas.

Opponents say the plan would create chaos. "Creating three new governments three new legislatures, three new governors and then having to disrupt what we have as a state all our prison systems, our higher education systems," said political analyst Steven Maviglio. "I think diversity is what makes California great and this would actually ruin it."

If the measure were to make it on the ballot and be approved by voters it ould also still needs permission from Congress.

