I-TEAM

EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia

EMBED </>More News Videos

In Southern California Monday the leader of a ballot initiative that would pave the way for California to withdraw from the United States addressed claims that he's working with the Russian government to undermine democracy. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It would be easy to dismiss this as some fringe group trying to make California into its own country, but former intelligence officials tell the ABC7 News I-Team the ballot initiative leader's ties to Russia raise serious questions.

RELATED: Plan for California to secede from US picking up steam

Louis Marinelli has received support in Russia from a far-right nationalist group that wants to break up the United States. Former intelligence officials say that association raises serious questions about his intent.

"You don't need this to be involved in California's campaign for independence," Marinelli said holding up an American flag.

He's the leader of the Yes California campaign, also dubbed Calexit. Marinelli is an American who lives in Russia, but his movement is getting a lot of attention stateside.

A recent Reuters poll found one in three Californians support the idea of withdrawing from the United States.

In January, Marinelli's group started collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would amend the state constitution.

When asked by the I-Team if he was a U.S. citizen, Marinelli replied,"Yes."

We recently spoke with him from his home in Yekaterinburg. "I'm in Russia for a number of reasons," said Marinelli. "I have personal reasons. I want to be here and I have political goals to achieve while I'm here, one of which is to build a bridge between California and Russia."

He says his personal reasons center on his marriage. "My wife is a foreign national from Russia," he said. "As you can imagine, we've had difficulty and an expensive and difficult time navigating the immigration system."

Marinelli says California's approach to immigration and political ideology no longer mirror the rest of the country and for that reason it should be its own country.

The ballog measure would change California's constitution and allow it to begin the process for leaving the U.S. It would force a special election asking Californians if they want to be independent.

If yes, then congress would have to agree and so would two-thirds of the state legislatures.

"With that ability we will be able to establish the kind of liberal and progressive republic that we want in California," Marinelli told the ABC7 News I-Team. "But of ten can't have because of congress because of the White House, because of the supreme court."

He promoted the idea of an independent California at a conference in Moscow in 2016. Now, that's raising questions about whether Russia is behind the secession campaign.

The event was partially funded by a Kremlin-backed charity linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia is also providing rent-free office space for what Marinelli calls, "a California embassy in Moscow."

"We're a big state," said Leon Panetta, a former secretary of defense. "With a tremendous impact in terms of this country's economy and politics."

The former CIA chief says Californians should be weary of Russia's involvement. "If you can weaken the leadership of the United States in the world, Russia can be able to get away with a lot more of what they want to do."

RELATED: Campaign underway to make California a separate country

Panetta says the CIA has long suspected Russia of using political turmoil as a weapon.

When asked if he would move back to the United States, Mainelli responded,"At some point in time I hope to return to California and live under the California flag without the American flag, sure."

We reached out to the FBI to see if Marinelli was under investigation, but the wouldn't comment.
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsbay areacalifornialegislationcalifornia legislationI-Teamu.s. & worldpolitical scandalrussiaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
Bay Area diet doctor peddles extreme weight loss, loses license
Billionaire drug lord wants US taxpayers to foot legal bills
I-TEAM: Marine impostor exposed for stolen valor
More I-Team
POLITICS
Canada PM talks trade with Pres. Trump at White House
Dueling rallies held in Redwood City over Planned Parenthood
Trump says travel ban will prevail, promises to take action 'very rapidly'
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
More Politics
Top Stories
No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Oroville Dam running on temporary licenses; license expired in 2007
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
One dead after being struck by Caltrain, trains stopped in both directions
Man fatally shot while driving wife and two children
Show More
Close up look at Oroville Dam damage
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
Critical repairs being made to Bay Area water supply tunnel
Spectators discouraged near Hwy 35 washout in Los Gatos
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
More News
Top Video
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
More Video