PROTEST

Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in San Francisco

FILE -- Muni bus (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Preparations are underway for the protests happening at Crissy Field this weekend. Barricades are already up and law enforcement is bracing for a busy weekend.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley


Getting to the city will be really tough because public transportation is going to be impacted big time on Saturday.

"Unite Against Hate" signs are being put up at businesses, but the owner of Monkey on Chestnut will be closed for a different reason. It's because the 30 Stockton and the 22 Fillmore, which pull up just a few feet away won't come through the Marina Saturday afternoon.

VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning rod rally in SF

SFMTA is stopping service through the Presidio and other parts of town because of the Crissy Field rally.

SFMTA will also switch out all historic street cars, like the F-Market and Wharves, and cable cars with regular buses to cover those routes.

"This is really based on the recommendation of safety experts and with events like this that we've seen around the country, these events can turn into a violent situation and we want to make sure we want to keep everyone safe," said Paul Rose, SFMTA.

VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally

"Look around, look at the people sitting and waiting and the imposition it's going to put on them for Saturday. All the plans, their children, they money they've spent already to be here. It's just not fair, it's just not fair to any of us," said Nancy Lindholm, tourist.
RELATED: Businesses don't want to take chances staying open for San Francisco rally

Be prepared for the possibility of road closures. San Francisco police could close streets in the city if they feel there's a safety issue.

BART service, however, will not be affected.

Click here for more information on the transit closures and alterations for this weekend.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumpprotestrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Businesses don't want to take chances staying open for San Francisco rally
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
PROTEST
Berkeley Police Chief tells public to avoid Sunday rally
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
More protest
POLITICS
Berkeley 'Anti-Marxist Free Speech' rally permit denied
Details to be released on Trump's proposed transgender ban in military
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs
More Politics
Top Stories
Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Berkeley Police Chief tells public to avoid Sunday rally
San Jose Police launch new campaign to recruit LGBT officers
Berkeley 'Anti-Marxist Free Speech' rally permit denied
Bay Area startup introduces revolutionary smartphone lock
Amazon opens new brick and mortar bookstore in San Jose
Details to be released on Trump's proposed transgender ban in military
Show More
Smart train service begins Friday in the North Bay
Hiker struck by lightning in Sierra Nevada recovering
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Person killed by train at Bay Fair BART station
City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos