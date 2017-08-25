Preparations are underway for the protests happening at Crissy Field this weekend. Barricades are already up and law enforcement is bracing for a busy weekend.Getting to the city will be really tough because public transportation is going to be impacted big time on Saturday."Unite Against Hate" signs are being put up at businesses, but the owner of Monkey on Chestnut will be closed for a different reason. It's because the 30 Stockton and the 22 Fillmore, which pull up just a few feet away won't come through the Marina Saturday afternoon.SFMTA is stopping service through the Presidio and other parts of town because of the Crissy Field rally.SFMTA will also switch out all historic street cars, like the F-Market and Wharves, and cable cars with regular buses to cover those routes."This is really based on the recommendation of safety experts and with events like this that we've seen around the country, these events can turn into a violent situation and we want to make sure we want to keep everyone safe," said Paul Rose, SFMTA."Look around, look at the people sitting and waiting and the imposition it's going to put on them for Saturday. All the plans, their children, they money they've spent already to be here. It's just not fair, it's just not fair to any of us," said Nancy Lindholm, tourist.Be prepared for the possibility of road closures. San Francisco police could close streets in the city if they feel there's a safety issue.BART service, however, will not be affected.