IMMIGRATION

White House says President Trump proposing path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants

Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The plan is likely to get a mixed reaction on Capitol Hill.

Senior White House officials are offering a preview of Trump's immigration framework, casting it as a compromise that could pass the Senate.

Trump's plan would dramatically scale back family-based migration, limiting it to spouses and underage children, and eliminate the visa lottery program.

RELATED: Federal government resumes DACA renewal applications for undocumented youth

It would also include $25 billion for a border wall - and unspecified billions more for additional immigration enforcement measures.

The officials are speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to publicly discuss the plan before its release.

