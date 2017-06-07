PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump to nominate Christopher Wray for FBI director

Assistant Attorney General, Christopher Wray, right, and Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, Mary Beth Buchanan, hold a press conference, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray - is "a man of impeccable credentials."


There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.


RELATED: White House looks for ways to undermine Comey's credibility

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.

Click here for more stories on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald TrumpFBIrussiascandalu.s. & worldthe white house
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
White House looks for ways to undermine Comey's credibility
Governor Brown says U.S. will stay in climate fight
Pilots, Congress weigh on Trump's plan to privatize air traffic control
SF Protesters seek release of detained North Bay men
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
White House looks for ways to undermine Comey's credibility
Sonoma County residents voting on handful of measures
CA Supreme Court hearing arguments in case challenging Prop 66
Governor Brown says U.S. will stay in climate fight
More Politics
Top Stories
White House looks for ways to undermine Comey's credibility
3rd French victim of London Bridge attacks confirmed
Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Santa Rosa police seek help finding missing teen
UCB police: Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder
SF Uber driver arrested for sexual attack on female passenger
SF police detain mother who allegedly abandoned child near zoo
Show More
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Despite taco tweet, Hayward shows support for sanctuary city status
NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash
UCB police: Woman shoved meth in child's mouth
Pleasanton high school mourning sudden death of beloved teacher
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos