SANCTUARY CITIES

Santa Clara County asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order

EMBED </>More News Videos

Santa Clara County is in a legal showdown following President Donald J. Trump's executive order on funding for sanctuary cities and counties citing possible funding issues and problems that could arise. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County is in a legal showdown following President Donald J. Trump's executive order on funding for sanctuary cities and counties.

RELATED: San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city

The county is the first in the nation to ask a judge to halt the order.

"In our opinion, extortion is extortion and coercion is coercion and that's exactly what that behavior is," said President of the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors Dave Cortese.

The county is fighting the president's executive order, threatening to withhold funding for sanctuary cities and counties.

"The Supreme Court, over and over again has made clear that you cannot use federal funding as a weapon to withhold funds on unrelated programs in order to coerce changes in local policies," said Santa Clara County Councilmember James Williams.

The County's motion, filed Thursday, asks a federal judge to stop the order.

It's a move University of San Francisco law professor Bill Hing calls proactive. "I do think that the lawsuit was in a large part politically motivated," said Hing.

"This isn't a liberal or conservative issue," he told ABC7 News. "This isn't even about immigration. This lawsuit is about maintaining local control for every town, city, and county in the United States."

Valley Medical Center is an example of the billions of dollars at stake. "If we were to lose all of our federal funding, it would create a massive and untenable public health crisis in the country," said CEO Paul Lorenz.

"When you withhold money like this it's got to be related to funding," Hing added. "The funding that you withhold has to e related to immigration enforcement."

Hing expects the administration to rework the order instead of going to bat for it or push for legislation in a Republican controlled congress and house.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and videos on President Donald J. Trump.
Related Topics:
politicscourt caselawsuitdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpsanctuary citiesSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SANCTUARY CITIES
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
San Leandro declares itself a sanctuary city
Stanford declines 'sanctuary campus' status
More sanctuary cities
POLITICS
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
Protests erupt after Trump lifts transgender bathroom guidelines
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
More Politics
Top Stories
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
VIDEO: Oakland A's pitcher John Axford predicts Oscar winners
Michael Finney answers consumer questions floods
Show More
SPCA pop-up adoption center tops weekend events in Bay Area
East Bay father who saved at-risk youth killed, suspect appears in court
Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
Highway 37 reopened in Novato after flood repairs
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
More News
Top Video
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Teen copes with illness by learning the art of filmmaking
Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering
More Video