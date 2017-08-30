Some restaurant patrons in Santa Cruz are shocked to learn a Chinese food favorite is closed and they're equally shocked to learn why. The owner of O'mei, on Mission Street, appears to have donated $500 to David Duke's 2016 Senate campaign.Duke is a former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Roger Grigsby's apparent campaign contribution was revealed in an article by Indybay. The author wrote that "exposing" people who gave money to Duke was a way to fight back against hate.There are now signs posted on the shuttered restaurant that read:Customers ABC7 News talked with had varying opinions.Some said they would never spend their money at the restaurant if they knew the owner supported Duke.Others said while they also reject Duke and what he stands for, the owner's political contributions would not affect their decision to eat at O'mei -- that it is, in fact, the best Chinese food around.