POLITICS

Should women have the freedom to be topless in public in Berkeley?

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Berkeley is no doubt a mecca for the progressive movement. But now there's a push to go topless, so to speak, and equalize gender nudity laws. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

by Lonni Rivera
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Prior to 1994, it was legal for anyone to roam the streets of Berkeley naked. It took a Cal student showing up to class naked for the city to change the law. To this day, men can go shirtless in Berkeley while women cannot. And that's what the council could soon change.

Several women raised the question about equalizing gender nudity laws, and Councilmember Kriss Worthington listened.

"I just don't think Berkeley should be defining (that) women are not allowed and men are allowed," he said.

Since Worthington proposed it, he's been hearing from people who want him to go further by letting anybody wear their birthday suit in public.

The proposed change applies only to public streets. Private businesses could refuse service to people not wearing shirts or shoes. The city council is scheduled to take up the topless issue on Sept. 12.

Watch the video player above for Lonni Rivera's full story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicswomenbuzzworthyclothingBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
U.S. Ambassador says North Korea 'begging for war'
Alaskan military base trains to shoot down nuclear missile
Obama offers accolades, advice in farewell letter to Trump
'Dreamers' shocked after sources say President ending DACA
More Politics
Top Stories
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
Animals surrendered during Harvey arrive in Bay Area
Droves of Burning Man attendees return to city with dirty cars
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Protesters hold rally in Berkeley to oppose Trump's plan to end DACA
Survivor of SF's 1977 Golden Dragon massacre speaks
Thieves looted flooded Texas home with elderly victim still inside
Bay Area nonprofit helps farmers in war-torn lands heal history
Show More
Michael Finney answers your consumer questions
Gonzalez draws winning walk in 9th, Rockies beat Giants 4-3
Honda settles some Takata lawsuits for $605 million
Death toll from Harvey reaches at least 60
Workers rally for rights in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Wildfires cast eerie haze over Bay Area
Animals surrendered during Harvey arrive in Bay Area
Protesters hold rally in Berkeley to oppose Trump's plan to end DACA
VIDEO: How you can help reduce air pollution
More Video