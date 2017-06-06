A handful of local issues will be decided with a special election in Sonoma County Tuesday.Residents there will be deciding the fate of Measure C, E, and D. Measure C would enact rent control for residents in Santa Rosa. Measure E would create a parcel tax for Sonoma Valley Hospital. And, Measure D would place a tax on new medical and recreational marijuana businesses in Santa Rosa.A special election is being held statewide, but Sonoma County is the only one in the Bay Area with measures to decide.