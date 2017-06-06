POLITICS

Sonoma County voters deciding fate of handful of measures

A voting sign is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A handful of local issues will be decided with a special election in Sonoma County Tuesday.

Residents there will be deciding the fate of Measure C, E, and D. Measure C would enact rent control for residents in Santa Rosa. Measure E would create a parcel tax for Sonoma Valley Hospital. And, Measure D would place a tax on new medical and recreational marijuana businesses in Santa Rosa.

A special election is being held statewide, but Sonoma County is the only one in the Bay Area with measures to decide.
