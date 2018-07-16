PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump balloon baby may be coming to the U.S.A.

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside. (KGO)

NEW JERSEY (KGO) --
The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.

The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.

Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.

In just two days, the campaign nearly raised double its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.

It should arrive by the middle of August.

