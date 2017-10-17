POLITICS

Trump's silence on Twitter around North Bay fire raises questions in California

EMBED </>More Videos

California Governor Jerry Brown has called the wine country wildfires "one of the greatest tragedies" the state has faced.

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
California Governor Jerry Brown has called the wine country wildfires "one of the greatest tragedies" the state has faced.

RELATED: CalFire says 14 year old among dead in North Bay fires

He thanked President Donald Trump, who described the devastating fires as "sad," for declaring a federal emergency.

"We have a lot of people helping the government in California," Trump said Monday from Washington.

But the president has not used his most prolific method of communicating his views to the American people. He has not yet tweeted about the inferno.

Carla Marinucci, Politico's senior California writer, said residents are taking notice.

"With 41 people dead here in California, with 34,000 evacuated and billions of dollars worth of damage, including to California's wine industry, President Trump this week has been tweeting about the NFL, the stock market," she said. "He has not mentioned California on Twitter."

TAKE ACTION: How you can help victims of the North Bay fires

Republican strategist Sean Walsh has worked for the Reagan and Bush administrations. There's an expression, he said, that's common in politics: "Show the love, show the money."

The president, Walsh said, has "fulfilled his governmental obligation" through the emergency declaration but isn't wired to show compassion.

"What really matters to Californians is getting back in their homes, getting recovered, getting reimbursed for firefighters and first responders," Walsh said. "He's done that ... Has done everything he should from a communications standpoint to make people feel good? Probably not."

John Burton retired earlier this year as chairman of the California Democratic party. He says the wildfires are "a human catastrophe" and is critical of the president's lack of communication.

"As long as (President Trump) tweets about everything in the world and whether Colin Kaepernick is able to play football ... what's wrong with showing empathy and compassion?"

Both Burton and Walsh agree right now would not be best time for a presidential visit to the fire zone. They say he should wait until conditions stabilize and his presence would not divert precious resources from the firefighting and recovery efforts.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsNorth Bay Fireswildfirefirefighterscal firePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpsocial mediatwitternapa countysonoma countyWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
California to get gender-neutral option on driver's licenses
Porn publisher offers $10 million for dirt on Pres. Trump
Corker hits back after Trump's critical tweets
Hillary Clinton talks cyber security at Stanford
More Politics
Top Stories
Evacuations lifted in Dublin as firefighters contain vegetation fire
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
NBA Champion Warriors welcome Houston Rockets for season opener
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
Fire snarls traffic in Sausalito
Crew member killed fighting North Bay fires identified
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
Jonny Gomes helping North Bay wildfire victims
Show More
Rams qb, Novato Native Jared Goff raising money for North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
More News
Top Video
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
Napa high school students receive supplies to help animals affected by fires
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
More Video