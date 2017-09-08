DACA

UC President Janet Napolitano files lawsuit against Trump administration for rescinding DACA

The University of California has sued the Trump administration over its decision to end a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation. (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO --
The University of California has sued the Trump administration over its decision to end a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit filed on Friday in federal court in San Francisco includes university president Janet Napolitano as a plaintiff.

Napolitano was Homeland Security secretary under the Obama administration and helped implement its Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program protected about 800,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

The lawsuit says the university will lose students and employees because of President Donald Trump's decision to end the program.
An email sent to the U.S. Department of Justice seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Fifteen states have sued separately over the president's decision.

