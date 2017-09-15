DACA

VIDEO: Berkeley High students stage massive walkout over DACA

EMBED </>More Videos

Berkeley High School students staged a massive walkout where they formed a human circle around the school to show their support for DACA. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Berkeley High School students staged a massive walkout where they formed a human circle around the school to show their support for DACA.

TIMELINE: What led to Pres Trump's decision to end DACA

The walkout was scheduled for just the 3rd period and all the students have returned to class for the day.

RELATED: What to expect following President Trump's plan to end DACA

The DACA program protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation. Recipients could face deportation starting in March unless Congress enacts the DACA program into law. President Trump says he wants to rescind the DACA program, though he's also said a compromise might be in the works.

Click here for the latest stories, photos and videos on DACA.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestrallydacaPresident Donald Trumpstudentsimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worldhigh schoolBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DACA
San Jose files lawsuit challenging end of DACA for Dreamers
California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA
Activists march in Oakland to show support for DACA
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
More daca
POLITICS
California bill protecting immigrants approved by state Assembly
Trump parody 'Chicken Don' makes appearances around country
9 arrested during protest at speaking event at UC Berkeley
Trump invites 11-year-old boy to mow Rose Garden lawn
More Politics
Top Stories
What happens to the Oakland Coliseum after all 3 teams leave?
California bill protecting immigrants approved by state Assembly
Animals from Florida greeted by Warriors players in Oakland
EXCLUSIVE: Laci Peterson's mom talks moment she doubted son-in-law
Video shows woman walking through hallway before discovered in hotel freezer
Legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
San Jose residents reminded to prepare after swarm of earthquakes
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Classical concert tickets, Free music download
New film documents Oakland police efforts to rebuild
Massive Habitat for Humanity 'Build-A-Thon' underway in Fremont
Trump parody 'Chicken Don' makes appearances around country
Breakthrough in helicopter technology comes to ABC7
More News
Top Video
What happens to the Oakland Coliseum after all 3 teams leave?
Animals from Florida greeted by Warriors players in Oakland
California bill protecting immigrants approved by state Assembly
Legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91
More Video