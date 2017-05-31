PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

White House official: President Trump plans to pull US from Paris deal

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

WASHINGTON --
But the official says there may be "caveats in the language" that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal - leaving open the possibility that the decision isn't final.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Nearly 200 nations, including the United States, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

During Trump's overseas trip last week, European leaders pressed him to keep the U.S. in the landmark agreement.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to pull the U.S. out of the deal.
