POLITICS

White House shows off the newly renovated West Wing

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a new look at the West Wing. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

New carpeting, wallpaper and a few extra eagle statues were a part of the White House's newest updates.

The West Wing underwent renovations during President Donald Trump's 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey. The White House's 27-year-old heating and air conditioning system and the IT system were also upgraded.

New carpeting was added throughout the West Wing, as well as new wallpaper and paint in many rooms. The Oval Office now features several more flags, while the South Portico porch stairs were renovated with limestone from Indiana.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpthe white house
Load Comments
POLITICS
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of extremist language
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose
More Politics
Top Stories
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
SJSU professor accused of sexual harassment won't teach
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Trump retweets meme of his blocking Obama, labeled the 'best eclipse ever'
103-year-old woman becomes US citizen in Calif.
Businesses near Crissy Field forced to close ahead of right-wing rally
Show More
Winner comes forward for $758.7 million Powerball jackpot
Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
Goats help expose century-old scenic garden walks in SF
Patriot Prayer leader, politicians weigh in on San Francisco rally
More News
Top Video
Hospital worker claims $758.7 million Powerball prize
Navy suspends search for missing sailors from USS McCain
2 girls from Lake Tahoe located safe after being reported missing
103-year-old woman becomes US citizen in Calif.
More Video