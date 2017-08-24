White House shows off the newly renovated West Wing

New carpeting, wallpaper and a few extra eagle statues were a part of the White House's newest updates.The West Wing underwent renovations during President Donald Trump's 17-day working vacation at his golf club in New Jersey. The White House's 27-year-old heating and air conditioning system and the IT system were also upgraded.New carpeting was added throughout the West Wing, as well as new wallpaper and paint in many rooms. The Oval Office now features several more flags, while the South Portico porch stairs were renovated with limestone from Indiana.