Who are Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton?

Louise Linton, wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, made headlines Tuesday with her response to a critic on her Instagram account. The post has since been deleted and her page has been made private, but it has left many wanting to know more about Linton.
Mnuchin and Linton were married on June 24, 2017 in Washington D.C. Vice President Mike Pence officiated the ceremony. Their wedding was attended by President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and many members of the administration.
Mnuchin had previously worked as a Goldman Sachs executive and hedge fund CEO prior to taking his spot in Trump's cabinet. He also worked as a Hollywood financier and producer. Mnuchin was previously married to Heather deForest Crosby until 2014.
Linton is an actress and film producer from Edinburgh, Scotland. According to her website, she graduated from Pepperdine University with a B.A. in Journalism, and she has a law degree from the University of West Los Angeles.
In 2016, her self-published memoir about a year she spent in Zambia as a teen was withdrawn for its inaccurate depiction life in Africa.
According to Business Insider, the couple first met in 2013 at a wedding and were engaged in 2015.
Related Topics:
politicssocial mediaPresident Donald Trumphollywood
politicssocial mediaPresident Donald Trumphollywood