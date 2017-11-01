POLITICS

Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has worked as a political consultant for the Republican party and internationally.

Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates surrendered to the FBI on the morning of Monday, October 30, amid a federal indictment with 12 counts stemming from special prosecutor Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Manafort has worked as a political consultant for the Republican party and internationally.

He played a significant role in the nomination of Gerald Ford at the 1976 Republican National Convention. Ford was able to beat out Ronald Reagan and Bob Dole at a convention where there was no clear nominee going in, according to ABC News.

Manafort later worked for presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

From 2006 until at least 2010, Manafort consulted for the Ukrainian presidential campaign and party of Viktor Yanukovych. Manafort acted as Yanukovych's "personal trainer" in political campaigning, helping him win the presidency in 2010.

Manafort's firm lobbied in the U.S. on behalf of Yanukovych's party, but he did not disclose his work as a foreign agent, as required by federal law. He later registered as a foreign agent on June 27, 2017.

President Donald Trump and Manafort have reportedly known each other since the 1980s.

Manafort joined the Trump campaign in March 2016 as convention manager. He was promoted to campaign chair two months later.

Manafort resigned from the campaign in August 2016 amid questions about his foreign business ties.
