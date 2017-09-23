'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom

Poopman relieving himself at Soak-n-Wet Car Wash (Credit: Soak-n-Wet Car Wash/Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
OWENSBORO, Kentucky --
A Kentucky car wash owner is asking for the public's help to identify a man they've deemed "Poopman."

READ MORE: Colorado police search for 'Mad Pooper' seen defecating in front of kids

The owner of Soak-n-Wet Car Wash in Owensboro said a man has been using their facility to do his business on two separate occasions.

According to surveillance video posted to the business' Facebook page on Tuesday, the man drove inside of the car wash area, walked to the front of his car, pulled down his pants (which look like scrubs), and then relieved himself over the drain.



But the owner said that was the second time Poopman struck.

Soak-n-Wet Car Wash posted another video pleading with the public to identify the man, saying, "Does anyone know this guy? It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Poopman!"


In the second video, it appears that the man completely took off his pants to drop a load.
Police have been informed but it doesn't appear that they have any leads.

But this isn't the first time someone pooping in public has made headlines.

Earlier this month, a family in Colorado reached out to police to help find a woman they call the "Mad Pooper."

Storyful contributed to this post.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bathroomtrendingbuzzworthygrosswtvdocu.s. & worldKentucky
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
UC Berkeley officials say 'Free Speech Week' called off, Yiannopoulos presser canceled as well
Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
Trump rips NFL commissioner for 'trying to justify' players' 'disrespect' for country
Magnitude 6.1 aftershock hits southern Mexico days after deadly quake
Dam failure 'imminent' in Puerto Rico after Maria, 70,000 urged to evacuate
Trump takes veiled shot at Colin Kaepernick, calls him 'son of a ----' during speech
UC Berkeley prepares for possibly violent 'Free Speech Week'
'Eat Drink Los Gatos' event aims to bring people back to downtown
Show More
Bernie Sanders rallies for healthcare in San Francisco
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017
PHOTOS: Warriors Media Day 2017
Well-known SF businessman Constantin 'Gus' Vardakastanis killed in hit-and-run
Serial tech entrepreneur launches Santa Cruz dog food company 'YaDoggie'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos