Power has been restored after an outage was reported Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, according to officials.As of 4:10 p.m. the outage affected thousands of people in the Sunset, Haight Ashbury, Richmond and Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhoods, according to a PG&E outage map and emergency managers.An explosion underneath a manhole cover occurred around the same time as the outage, but PG&E could not confirm that the outage was related to the explosion.Power was restored shortly before 6 p.m.Clickto see the outage map.