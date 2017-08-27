Power restored to thousands of homes in San Francisco

This image shows a map of power outages in San Francisco on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (pge.com)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Power has been restored after an outage was reported Sunday afternoon in San Francisco, according to officials.

As of 4:10 p.m. the outage affected thousands of people in the Sunset, Haight Ashbury, Richmond and Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhoods, according to a PG&E outage map and emergency managers.

An explosion underneath a manhole cover occurred around the same time as the outage, but PG&E could not confirm that the outage was related to the explosion.

Power was restored shortly before 6 p.m.

Click here to see the outage map.
