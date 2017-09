TEXAS: We are with you today, we are with you tomorrow, and we will be with you EVERY SINGLE DAY AFTER, to restore, recover, and REBUILD! pic.twitter.com/p1Fh8jmmFA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2017

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have returned to the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.Trump will spend time visiting with families and surveying the damage caused by the storm. It's estimated that Harvey has caused $125 billion in damage and that 42,399 people were in shelters in Texas as of Friday.