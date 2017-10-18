  • BREAKING NEWS SF police officer in critical condition following hit-and run, suspect still at large
NORTH BAY FIRES

Questions remain as schools begin to reopen after North Bay fires

A charred lawn flamingo appears in what was once the vibrant Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffee park on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A lot of schools in the North Bay fire zones are resuming after being closed for over a week. But, there's a lot of unanswered questions about the length of the school year, and the issue of students and teachers who lost their houses. Will they get help to stay in the area?

