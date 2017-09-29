REAL ESTATE

Gov. Jerry Brown signs bills aimed to make housing affordable in California

Governor Jerry Brown is holding a press conference in San Francisco Friday where he will sign over a dozen bills aimed to help make housing more affordable in California.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Governor Jerry Brown signed over a dozen bills aimed to help make housing more affordable in California during a press conference in San Francisco Friday afternoon.

Those bills are divided into three key pieces of legislation. One will put a $4 billion affordable housing bond before voters next year. The second imposes a new $75 fee on real estate transaction documents, and the third aims to streamline regulations that can slow down affordable housing construction.


Lawmakers said the package is the most significant housing policy in years.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, and the mayor of Los Angeles were among the state leaders who spoke during the press conference.

