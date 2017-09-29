Mayor Lee speaking in SF ahead of Gov. Brown signing affordable housing bill "let's hand out keys!" pic.twitter.com/WZMIBbQWKW — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 29, 2017

Governor Jerry Brown signed over a dozen bills aimed to help make housing more affordable in California during a press conference in San Francisco Friday afternoon.Those bills are divided into three key pieces of legislation. One will put a $4 billion affordable housing bond before voters next year. The second imposes a new $75 fee on real estate transaction documents, and the third aims to streamline regulations that can slow down affordable housing construction.Lawmakers said the package is the most significant housing policy in years.San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, and the mayor of Los Angeles were among the state leaders who spoke during the press conference.