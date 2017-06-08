AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Hundreds of Oakland senior citizens wait in line for subsidized housing

EMBED </>More Videos

There was an unmistakable sign on Thursday of just how severe the affordable housing crisis is in Oakland. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There was an unmistakable sign on Thursday of just how severe the affordable housing crisis is in Oakland.

Hundreds of senior citizens stood in line, many of them overnight, for a shot at a waiting list for subsidized housing.

The average rent in Oakland now is $2,400 a month and to meet its own goals, the city should have 870 new units of affordable housing every year. Last year, they permitted 40.

Even the elements couldn't dampen the spirits of the seniors lined up around the block outside the Hotel Oakland, a former inn that now bills itself as a senior citizen's village.

Tim Zhang was there helping his parents fill out paperwork for a spot on a waiting list for an apartment here.



"It's cold and it's raining this morning and everybody is waiting," Zhang said.

His parents camped out at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Others had been here since at least noon Wednesday.

Jennifer Orthwein has a law practice across the street. She and her colleagues became concerned about the health of all those seniors.

"There's supposed to be access for a wait list that is safe for people and obviously sitting out all night in the street is not," Orthwein said.

But the sad fact of life is that people are already in harm's way. Just look at the homeless encampments that have popped up on the periphery of Downtown Oakland.

City officials admit that the lack of housing reached crisis proportions several years ago.


"In the last five to six years, there's been over half a million jobs that have been created in the Bay Area and the region and only about 50,000 units of new housing," Oakland Housing and Community Development Department's Michele Byrd said.

The people in line Thursday morning were trying to get on a waiting list for Section 8 vouchers. That's a government program that only requires tenants to pay up to 30 percent of their incomes for rent, with government subsidies picking up the rest.

The Zhangs were lucky. They got an application in the hour before they ran out. But they have no idea when or if they'll get a spot.

"I'm not sure. Maybe they send a letter or phone call," Zhang said.

Click here for more stories about affordable housing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateaffordable housinghousinghousing marketsenior citizensseniorsOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Survey finds record number of homeless living in Alameda County
San Jose Landowner faces pushback building housing for teachers
Fire destroys vacation rental house in Sonoma Valley
Affordable housing scammers uncovered by SF Attorney's office
More affordable housing
REAL ESTATE
Economists say more housing may be key to growth in South Bay
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
New home sales in West drop 26 percent, largest dip in 6 years
Affordable housing scammers uncovered by SF Attorney's office
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2nd man charged in Oakland Ghost Ship fire now in Santa Rita Jail
'Cleveland Cookie Lady' shares sinfully good cookies with Warriors
Antioch police say teen accidentally shot with BB gun has died
Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Grand jury indicts couple for murder in deadly Denny's fight
Warriors make way for history with potential sweep of Cavaliers
Show More
Noose drawing on African-American student sparks outrage
Bay Area Weekend Events: Chocolate, bluegrass show, triathlon
1 killed, 1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting
Accessory in Oakland slain mother case sentenced to 5 years probation
Third victim of Alameda rollover crash has died
More News
Top Video
Noose drawing on African-American student sparks outrage
1 killed, 1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting
'Cleveland Cookie Lady' shares sinfully good cookies with Warriors
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
More Video