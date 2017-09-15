Massive Habitat for Humanity 'Build-A-Thon' underway in Fremont

#NOW: @HabitatEBSV Build-A-Thon underway in Fremont! 30 homes will eventually be built on this site for low-income families. #sweatequity pic.twitter.com/Ca7QyOsqe6 — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) September 15, 2017

It's a field of dreams that'll soon become a reality for dozens of deserving families in Alameda County. More than 150 volunteers began work Friday on a long-awaited affordable housing development in Fremont."We are inspired by the response we've received from the Fremont community," said Janice Jensen, President and CEO of Habitat East Bay/Silicon Valley.Volunteers are working at Habitat EBSV's work site on Central Avenue performing several weeks' worth of construction in only two days, as part of the organization's annual Build-A-Thon. Representatives from local businesses and faith groups, as well as individuals and several Fremont firefighters are on-hand, assembling and erecting framing and fencing, in addition to other construction-related tasks.The 30-home Central Commons development is the first high-density condo project in Habitat EBSV history. Jensen says all of the homes will be high-quality and energy-efficient. Dozens of low-income families will eventually help build and own these homes as part of the Habitat 'sweat equity' model.This year's Build-A-Thon is the kick-start to the first phase of this multi-year development. Officials say 11 homes will be completed and dedicated by September 2018.The Fremont City Council unanimously approved the plan for Central Commons in 2014. The development was made possible in part from $1 mil. in cap and trade funding that Habitat EBSV received for the project.