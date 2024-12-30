Bay Area community remembers former President Jimmy Carter and his time in the region

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Jimmy Carter's supporters say there was so much to his legacy, and so much of it built after his time in office.

People around the Bay Area knew and remember President Carter.

At John's Grill in San Francisco, there's always a big crowd. You'll also see a lot of history there too -- including a photo of former President Jimmy Carter. That photo has been up there for decades.

"John's Grill was one of the stops on his campaign run," said John Kostin Jr.

Kostin Jr. says his grandfather Gus Kostin acquired John's Grill in 1950. Gus Kostin met Carter before he became president.

"We have a third level at the top of our restaurant here at John's Grill and he filled the entire restaurant with his energy," said Kostin Jr. "He was such a big, big, big spirit."

Curt Blomstrand of San Francisco remembers former President Carter.

"I worked in Iran. I remember when the Shah left, and Jimmy Carter was involved in that period of time, and we had the hostages. I remember what Jimmy Carter was doing as United States President. He did so much," said Blomstrand.

Robert Caughlan worked for President Carter in the White House and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency.

"I will always think of it as one of the honors of my life to have been his friend," said Caughlan. "He was the most honest people I ever met."

Caughlan, a leading environmentalist, wrote the book "Surfer in the White House."

Caughlan said he was impressed by Carter's commitment to the environment and to human rights.

"If there's anybody going to heaven, it would have been Jimmy," said Caughlan. "He's the only president who's used the White House to higher things - he kept on doing good and made the White House look small compared to the stuff, what he did after."

Carter's post-presidential career is probably best known for his ties to Habitat for Humanity.

President Carter and his wife Roselyn worked tirelessly with the organization, including stops in the Bay Area.

"They worked alongside thousands and thousands of volunteers around the world to build homes for those who need a place to live," said Janice Jensen, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley.

"He never stopped leading. He never stopped giving," said Jensen.

That's not all Jensen remembers.

"He had a wicked sense of humor. Not a person who stood on convention. He had a great sense of humor," said Jensen.

Many people say Carter was a leader with a vision, a heart, and sense of humor.

"What a huge, huge, huge loss to the country, to the world," said Kostin Jr.