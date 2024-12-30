ABC7's Spencer Christian remembers longtime friend, former President Jimmy Carter: 'Most humble'

Spencer Christian says he has known Jimmy Carter since the late 1980's.

Our very own ABC7 weather anchor Spencer Christian reflected on his relationship with former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday.

Our very own ABC7 weather anchor Spencer Christian reflected on his friendship with the 39th president.

Their first interview together was in 1988 on Good Morning America at the Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, Georgia.

Christian says he emceed plenty of Carter's events, including some of his birthdays.

He spoke to ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone about the former president, known as "champion of international human rights."

Christian went on to mention that former President Carter is a devoted philanthropist.

For more than 30 years, Carter and his wife Rosalynn have been advocates and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity.

Watch full interview with Spencer Christian: