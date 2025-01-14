Owners of South Bay home Jimmy Carter helped build remember former president fondly

One San Jose family lives in a home former President Jimmy Carter personally helped build in 2013 and is extremely grateful for his dedication to Habitat for Humanity.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- President Jimmy Carter is being remembered fondly across the nation, and right here in the Bay Area.

One South Bay family is extremely grateful to him for the time, energy and dedication he showed to Habitat for Humanity. That San Jose family lives in a home he personally helped build more than a decade ago.

It was back in 2013 when President Carter visited that family as their new home was being finished.

They are still just as excited and grateful for that day all these years later in the very home they say has changed their lives.

ABC7 covered the 2013 building of the home now belonging to Tiruwork Leyew and Mulugeta Jenber.

Video captured the moments President Carter worked on the front door.

The couple came to the U.S. from Ethiopia, initially living in a much smaller South Bay home. A crowded place for their family of four.

Tiruwork Leyew found out about Habitat For Humanity from a friend at work.

"One of my friends, she says 'They have a Jimmy Carter project, so why don't you apply?'" she said.

Leyew was one of 200 people who applied for a home at the time, and after a lengthy selection process they were chosen.

"I was so surprised," she said.

The surprises didn't end there as the couple was told as the house was being worked on that and they would be getting a special visitor.

"The team. They told me, 'You know, Jimmy Carter is going to be in San Jose,' I said, 'What?'" Jenber said. "He picked our house."

The then 89-year-old President Carter in 2013 arrived at the home with a bag full of tools.

The former president was ready to take on any task that the Secret Service had to reel him in.

"He was 89-years-old. I was cracking up because the only thing the Secret Service would not let him do is get on the roof," remembered Janice Jensen, the President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley.

Jensen was there at that 2013 San Jose build.

"I remember him hanging that front door and the precision," she said. "He was not going to let it go unless it was perfectly right."

Jensen said the legacy President and Mrs. Carter left behind will only continue to grow.

"We're going to miss both of them, but we will honor that legacy," she said. "We have been, and we are, and we will going into the future."

Part of that legacy's growth will be through the two children who have been able to live and grow in the San Jose house that's filled with reminders of the man who helped make it possible, including a picture of their parents with the Carters that still proudly hangs in the living room - and of course, that front door.

"Without him, [ we could not ] get this house," Leyew said, "He has a good heart. I'm sad."

Habitat for Humanity encourages anyone who's inspired by the work set in motion by President Carter to get involved.

Click here for more information.