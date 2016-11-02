MILLENNIUM TOWER

Sources say SF city attorney suing developers of Millennium Tower

The Millennium Tower in San Francisco, Calif. is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sources say the city of San Francisco is planning to sue the Millennium Tower's developers.

City attorney Dennis Herrera will announce the lawsuit Thursday morning.

The lawsuit accuses Millennium Partners of defrauding condo buyers, saying they knew the 58-story tower was sinking when it was completed in 2009.
