Church banner welcoming immigrants, refugees returned after being vandalized

A banner welcoming immigrants and refugees at the St. Jude's Episcopal Church in Cupertino is back up after it was vandalized. (KGO-TV )

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KGO) --
A banner welcoming immigrants and refugees at the St. Jude's Episcopal Church in Cupertino is back up after it was vandalized.

The metal pole that it hung from was bent earlier this week by vandals, who stole the banner. It has since been repaired.

"If you don't like the message, come and talk to us. We talk about having courageous conversations, we don't necessarily agree on everything in this church, but we want to figure out what ways to talk to each other, so come and talk," said Reverend Wilma Jakobsen who works at the church.

Jakobsen says the sign was originally put up at the recommendation of parishioners and overall they've only received positive feedback from the community.
