  • WEATHER ALERT High Surf Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES

Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

The Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffey Park was devastated by fire, but the people who live there haven't been able to get there, until today. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents of three hard-hit Santa Rosa neighborhoods are today seeing what, if anything, is left after the fire. Those neighborhoods include Coffey Park and people who live in the Orchard and Journey's End mobile home parks.

It's hard to imagine finding anything left in the ruins of Santa Rosa's Coffey neighborhood. But everyone has that one thing they hope to find and today was their day to try.

Renee Hernandez knew exactly where her husband left his wedding ring on the bathroom counter. Today she found what was left of it. The Hernandez's haven't been back to the ruins of their home since Monday; a police barricade has kept everyone out. Being on the outside has just added to their stress.

"Every day we come from Napa an hour to see if we could see if we could get in," said Renee.

RELATED: Roads remain closed as Santa Rosa residents air grievances about fire recovery

Authorities lifted the evacuation order today. Chaplains were on hand to offer support as fire victims assessed what was left, and grieved what was lost.

"It's just devastating to see everything gone. Everything we ever owned, all our baby pictures," said Renee.

For her 20-year-old, Ben Jr., today's mission was to recover the remains of the family pet. They had just put him to sleep and buried him in the backyard on Sunday, hours before the fires raged through here.

"I wanted to come back to get him because I want to be able to cremate whatever if left of him so I can keep it with me until we do have a new house here, so I can have a proper burial for him," said Ben.

But they do plan to bring Chuy's remains back here someday. This is where they will live and create new memories as a family.

"We love it here we want to rebuild perfect area," said Renee.

Only residents and their families are being allowed into the neighborhoods today and tomorrow until 5 p.m.. It will be open to the public on Sunday.

Click here for complete coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesevacuationfirefighterscal firetown hall meetingroad closuresonoma countySonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Roads remain closed as Santa Rosa residents air grievances about fire recovery
Santa Rosa community meeting gets emotional, heated over fire aftermath
Scam may prevent North Bay fire evacuees from registering for FEMA relief
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Mistake leads to revote to rename SF's Justin Herman
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Evacuations lifted after major gas leak capped in Oakland
Show More
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Friends say cop hurt in hit-and run 'exemplifies what SFPD is all about'
What is a 'sloth sleepover' like?
Santa Rosa community meeting gets emotional, heated over fire aftermath
More Video