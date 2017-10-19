Roads still blocked in Sonoma County, residents voice frustration

Still no access to many neighborhoods following #Sonomafires This is Old Redwood Hwy at Mark West Springs Road #abc7now #firestorm pic.twitter.com/5c6MuUWtuw — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017

So close. So far away. #SonomaFire should learn more following meetings today. 1st is at 1pm in Sonoma #abc7now pic.twitter.com/a1aXRcjI0S — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017

An informational meeting in Sonoma County for fire victims served as a sounding board as local, state, and federal officials addressed issues.Roads and access is still blocked, they say, because of dangerous conditions inside. Cal OES says it will use federal money to level burned properties to dirt, but with thousands of them it could take months.