NORTH BAY FIRES

Roads still blocked in Sonoma County, residents voice frustration

EMBED </>More Videos

An informational meeting in Sonoma County for fire victims served as a sounding board as local, state, and federal officials addressed issues. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
An informational meeting in Sonoma County for fire victims served as a sounding board as local, state, and federal officials addressed issues.

RELATED: Sheriff fires back at ICE after 'attack' amid North Bay fires

Roads and access is still blocked, they say, because of dangerous conditions inside. Cal OES says it will use federal money to level burned properties to dirt, but with thousands of them it could take months.

Watch the video in the player abover for the fullstory form Wayne Freedman, and keep scrolling for his social media coverage.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay Fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Firesevacuationfirefighterscal firetown hall meetingroad closuresonoma countySonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
Schools struggle in ruins of Santa Rosa
Wine Country hoping to lure tourists back after North Bay Fires
This sign language interpreter works to keep deaf community informed
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Sheriff fires back at ICE after 'attack' amid North Bay fires
Schools struggle in ruins of Santa Rosa
SF cop hurt in hit-and-run, suspect identified
Bay Area hopes to be home of Amazon's 2nd headquarters
UC Berkeley, Mills College strike deal to share some facilities
Officials say 2 East Bay high school students arrested for sexual assault
North Bay fire victims to face construction worker shortage
Wine Country hoping to lure tourists back after North Bay Fires
Show More
Delays on Caltrain after pedestrian struck in SF
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Santa Rosa
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
ABC7 News weather forecast: Rain on the way
More News
Top Video
Wine Country hoping to lure tourists back after North Bay Fires
Officials say 2 East Bay high school students arrested for sexual assault
George Lopez takes a 'bite' out of the Chiefs before Raiders game
UC Berkeley, Mills College strike deal to share some facilities
More Video