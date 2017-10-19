Roads still blocked in Sonoma County, residents voice frustration

RELATED: Sheriff fires back at ICE after 'attack' amid North Bay fires
Roads and access is still blocked, they say, because of dangerous conditions inside. Cal OES says it will use federal money to level burned properties to dirt, but with thousands of them it could take months.
Watch the video in the player abover for the fullstory form Wayne Freedman, and keep scrolling for his social media coverage.
Still no access to many neighborhoods following #Sonomafires This is Old Redwood Hwy at Mark West Springs Road #abc7now #firestorm pic.twitter.com/5c6MuUWtuw— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017
Nobody allowed in unless working to clear debris. Nobody. Frustration mounts. #Sonomafires @CHPSantaRosa doing patient job. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/kCRmTOiFw1— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017
So close. So far away. #SonomaFire should learn more following meetings today. 1st is at 1pm in Sonoma #abc7now pic.twitter.com/a1aXRcjI0S— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017
#sonomafires victims hearing from federal, state, for updates on returning home, etc. #sonomastrong livestream on https://t.co/Tr27EsTX1c pic.twitter.com/G9Eo1EiNxt— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017
Every person here...a sad or tragic story. #abc7now #sonomafires #sonomastrong Fires mostly out, but neighborhoods unsafe from debris. pic.twitter.com/A1D7ZDR8mL— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017
State to bulldoze and clear properties according to @Cal_OES but will take months. Urge patience. #abcnow #sonomafires #sonomastrong pic.twitter.com/GLyR04DsEU— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 19, 2017