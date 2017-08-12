Rohnert Park Police warn neighbors about sex offender moving in

Rohnert Park police are posting flyers around an apartment complex, and on social media about a convicted sex offender who has moved into the neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
Rohnert Park police are posting flyers around an apartment complex, and on social media about a convicted sex offender who has moved into the neighborhood.

"I'm troubled and scared. My young nieces and nephews come here, and I babysit," said neighbor Edwin Deguzman.

Known sex offender Dan Cilley, 33, is staying with relatives in Rohnert Park. He's on probation from Los Angeles County after being convicted earlier this year of harassing a 15-year-old girl. By law, Cilley must notify police and register as a sex offender.

Cilley spoke with ABC7 News.

"It doesn't matter that there are people here scared of me and saying bad things," said Cilley.

For years Cilley was known as the self-proclaimed, "Downtown LA Predator." Police say he would videotape women on the street without their permission, then upload the clips to YouTube.

"I'm not a pedophile," said Cilley. "I have a strong sexual desire to connect with women," Cilley added.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is concerned silly will re-offend

"We believe he is an individual at high risk of re-offending. We want to make sure residents know he is moving in," said Rohnert Park Police Sargent Kelly Koffler.

Cilley is ordered to stay away from children, and not to take pictures, or videotape them.
